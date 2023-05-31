LEWISTON, Idaho - A woman was charged by a grand jury for attempted first-degree murder after she was found allegedly trying to suffocate her father by staff at a veterans home in February.
On Feb. 2 this year, Lewiston Police Department responded to a call from a veterans home on 21st Ave. A CNA working the shift noticed a patient's call light was activated and went to check on him. When she entered the room, she found a 54-year-old woman from Nevada straddling her father and with her hands pushed down over his mouth and nose, attempting to suffocate him.
The CNA yelled at the woman to get off the victim, and she complied. She was then asked by staff to write a statement about the incident, which the woman also did. When she was informed police were on the way, the woman left the building and drove away.
Police were able to locate and arrest the woman, and she was held on a $500,000 bond due to her attempt to flee and significant injuries to the victim.
Last week, the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office convened a grand jury to hear the case, which returned an indictment of attempted murder in the first degree. The suspect is scheduled to appear for arraignment in District Court on June 15 at 1:30 p.m.