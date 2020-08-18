SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A man is facing vehicular homicide charges following a two-car crash in northwest Spokane, with a woman succumbing to her injuries later at a hospital.
Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the crash on W. Rutter Parkway west of N. Indian Trail Rd. Monday around 8:30 p.m. Some callers reported they heard an explosion and could see large flames.
Arriving deputies saw a woman receiving medical treatment as she had sustained severe burns and was transported to the hospital for additional care.
Meanwhile the second driver, identified as 23-year-old Jackson Neal, was sitting off the roadway in a ditch saying "is she okay?" while appearing to be crying.
Neal said he had been driving to the store but didn't remember the collision. Deputies noted his speech was slurred and he appeared disoriented. Neal said he was uninjured.
The victim's husband at the scene told deputies he was driving a truck towing a boat directly in front of his wife when he noticed a ball of flames behind him, quickly pulling over to run back and help.
Traffic Unit Investigators determined the victim was traveling east on Rutter Parkway when she was struck from behind by Neal's vehicle. The victim's car then burst into flames, eventually engulfing both vehicles.
A Drug Recognition Expert, Corporal Miller, responded to a hospital where Neal was being medically evaluated. Neal told the Corporal he was driving home from the store with his cruise control set, but didn't know what happened after that.
Neal was offered a voluntary breath test and agreed, showing his BAC at .207. Neal later admitted to drinking alcohol throughout the day.
The corporal obtained a search warrant to get a blood sample from Neal. A short time after collecting the sample, Cpl. Miller was advised the victim had been pronounced deceased.
Upon being medically cleared, Neal was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for vehicular homicide.
The crash remains under investigation, but Traffic Unit Investigators believe speed and impairment are factors in the crash. Investigators will await lab results for Neal's blood sample.
