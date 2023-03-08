AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The victim who died in a collapse at the Spokane Tribes Casino hotel construction site on March 7 was identified as 27-year-old Ana Vetter.
According to Spokane Tradeswomen, Vetter was a LU 59 journeyman carpenter who loved her work and was proud to be a woman in construction.
Swinerton Builders stated on Tuesday the circumstances of the collapse were unclear, but the accident is under investigation and will be updating their page as more information becomes available.
Spokane Tradeswomen shared, "We send our love and support to her friends and family." They also said vigil details will be shared soon.