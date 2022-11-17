SPOKANE, Wash. - The woman who died at a fire in Browne's Addition on Nov. 12 has been identified by the Spokane Fire Department (SFD).
According to SFD, 42-year-old Elizabeth Burkland, a resident of the apartment, died due to inhaling the products of the fire. That cause of death was identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiner.
Crews responded to the fire at about 3 a.m. in the 2300 block of West Pacific Avenue. The immediately attempted to resuscitate Burkland.
The fire investigator said the fire was accidental. Smoking and cooking materials were found in the area.
Updated: Nov. 17 at 11 a.m.
Spokane Fire Department (SFD) has shared new details about the early morning Browne's Addition apartment fire, where one woman was found dead.
According to the release, Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to a 9-1-1 call at the 2300 block of west Pacific Ave., where a neighbor reported smelling a "really strong chemical smell" and heard what sounded like an argument, a woman crying, and what may have been someone falling over.
SPD was dispatched for a possible argument, and officers arriving to the scene also noted the chemical odor. Police began investigating on foot and quickly found a unit in the apartment building was on fire. A first-alarm fire call was sounded while officers looked for the source of the fire. As they were searching, SPD found and pulled a woman out from the apartment.
Fire crews arrived just after 3 a.m. and immediately began attempting to resuscitate the woman.
Heavy flames were visible at the rear of the building, and additional units set to work suppressing the growing fire. A commercial structure alarm was called, with EMS and additional fire units called to the scene. The entire building was also evacuated, searched, and all occupants accounted for by SFD.
Despite the swift spread, firefighters were able to confine the blaze mostly to the unit of origin, extinguishing the fire in just 25 minutes. Sadly, the woman was unable to be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigation into the incident is underway by SPD Major Crime Unit detectives. The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death, and the woman's identity will be released at a later date.
SFD's Special Investigation Unit is also looking into the cause of this incident and tabulating the total loss. The presence of smoke alarms and their functional status has not been determined.
Last updated on Nov. 12 at 3 p.m.
One person died in an apartment fire in Browne's Addition early Saturday morning, according to police on the scene.
The exact cause of death is still under investigation. According to officers with the Spokane Police Department, the victim had to be pulled from the building, and first responders attempted life-saving measures on scene.
According to police, about 12-15 people in the apartment have been displaced. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
