Woman looks to return old photos as part of bucket list mission

SPOKANE, Wash. -- An elderly woman says she is checking things off her bucket list one by one, but there is one she can't seem to tackle on her own. She says it was causing her to lose sleep at night. She wants to find the family pictured in three old photo albums she found. She doesn't think she will be able to on her own so she said, "Help Me Hayley."

"I'm a heart patient," said Lonnie Smiley. "Heart and stroke. Double whammy"

Smiley knows she's in the fight for her life.

"I've been deteriorating since January," she said. "It's not going to get any better."

At times, she's left terrified.

"It's scary when I'm out and about," she said. "I'll forget what I'm doing or where I am. My brain gets rattled."

Lonnie says she has a bucket list, with just one thing left on it.

"Someone is missing these pictures," she said.

A few years back, Lonnie says her friend came across three photo albums in a North Spokane apartment complex dumpster. How they wound up there, and why, is anyone's guess.

"Who knows," she said.

Lonnie offered to take them and search for the owner.

"With my issues, I haven't pursued it. I don't have a computer, I don't have anything."

So she called Hayley, pleading for help.

"It bothers me," she said. "You're the only one I can turn to to find out who they really belong to."

She's hoping someone, anyone, who can help will see this story and her desperation to find them.

"It's my mission," she said.

Lonnie gave the photo albums to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner. If you think you can help, shoot Hayley an email at hayley.guenthner@khq.com