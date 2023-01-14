SPOKANE, Wash. — The woman who police believe was killed by her boyfriend in July has been identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiner.
The medical examiner identified 30-year-old Stephanie Stine as the victim of a homicide that happened on West Boone in Spokane on July 24.
According to the medical examiner's website, Stine died of asphyxia due to having been strangled, and the manner of death is listed as homicide.
Earlier this month, the Spokane Police Department identified 29-year-old Corbin Hood as a suspect in the homicide. Hood is currently serving time in Florida and awaiting extradition.