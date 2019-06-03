WALLACE, ID- The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is investigating a report of a mountain lion chasing a bicyclist near Wallace.
Deputies with the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office says a woman called around noon on Monday and told deputies she was driving on I-90, east of Wallace, when she saw the Lion chasing a woman riding a bike on the Trail of the Coeur d' Alenes.
Deputies were able to track down the bicyclist; however, she was unaware of any large cat chasing her.
They notified Fish and Game who are taking over the investigation.