Woman rescued by helicopter after falling off Pacific Coast Trail

HYAK, Wash. - A woman was airlifted to a Seattle hospital after falling 120 feet down an embankment along the Pacific Coast Trail on Thursday.
The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says 36-year-old Christina Ford of Camano Island had hiked about seven hours from her starting point at Snoqualmie Pass with her friend and her husband.
At around 5:30 p.m., she fell 120 feet down a snowy embankment, hitting her head and breaking her leg.
Because of her remote location, Kittitas County requested a helicopter rescue from King County.
The helicopter took off at around 7 p.m. from King County and got to the scene an hour later. A back-country rescue team prepared to head into the scene overland on foot and in the dark, if necessary. Snoqualmie Pass Fire & Rescue readied a hasty landing zone for King County’s helicopter, Guardian 2, in the nearby Hyak area and stood by in case Ford’s condition required an ambulance.
Ford was hoisted into the helicopter and taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says they wouldn't have been able to rescue the woman without the help of King County and the other agencies involved.