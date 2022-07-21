SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane Firefighters are clearing the scene of a water rescue in Riverfront Park.
According to firefighters, a woman was rescued near Riverfront Park by the Red Wagon.
Rescuers say she was kayaking down the river when she became separated from her kayak.
After losing her kayak, she clung to a tree for safety.
Firefighters were able to rescue her from the water and the woman is okay. Firefighters also say the lifejacket the woman was wearing saved her life.
Spokane Firefighters are encouraging everyone to wear their life jackets when they hit the water.