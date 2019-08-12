UPDATE AUGUST 12, 2019:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A woman in her 30s is receiving treatment at the hospital after she was pulled from the Spokane River under the Sullivan Street Bridge Monday afternoon.
A bystander who happened to near the river at the time said he saw the woman run along the river. When he saw her again, she was in the river and seemed to not know how to swim.
He jumped in after her, pulling her toward the shore and onto some rocks.
According to the bystander, the woman didn't have a pulse, so he and another witness, a former Navy serviceman, started preforming CPR until emergency crews arrived.
Spokane Valley Fire Captain Craig Warzon said that without immediate CPR, things could have ended differently.
The woman's condition is currently unknown. Crews are still investigating how the woman entered the river.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
UPDATE:
The Spokane Valley Fire Department said the victim who was pulled from the water seemed to be in a woman in her 30s.
A spokesperson for the fire department said the bystander who pulled the woman from the water also started CPR the minute she was on land, likely increasing her chance of survival.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A woman is being transported to the hospital after she was pulled from the Spokane River Monday afternoon.
According to witnesses at the scene, a bystander pulled the woman from the river.
Spokane Valley Fire emergency crews arrived on scene.
Video sent to KHQ shows CPR being preformed on the woman. They were able to resuscitate the woman load her in the ambulance.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
