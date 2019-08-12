UPDATE AUGUST 12, 2019:

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A woman in her 30s is receiving treatment at the hospital after she was pulled from the Spokane River under the Sullivan Street Bridge Monday afternoon.

A bystander who happened to near the river at the time said he saw the woman run along the river. When he saw her again, she was in the river and seemed to not know how to swim.

He jumped in after her, pulling her toward the shore and onto some rocks.

According to the bystander, the woman didn't have a pulse, so he and another witness, a former Navy serviceman, started preforming CPR until emergency crews arrived.

Spokane Valley Fire Captain Craig Warzon said that without immediate CPR, things could have ended differently.