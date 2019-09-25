SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman with Spokane ties is trying to find and thank four strangers who kept her safe after a terrifying crash.
Emily Mitchell lives in Spokane but was visiting friends and family last weekend in Arlington. She was driving home from a friend's house early the morning of Saturday, September 21 when another vehicle crashed into her on I-5. Washington State Patrol says a 19 year-old-driver hit her going extremely fast, and alcohol was a factor in the crash. Mitchell says the impact launched her 4Runner into the air and rolled it four times.
"The only thing that I could keep repeating was, 'thank god my kid was not with me,'" Mitchell said.
When her car stopped rolling, she realized she wasn't alone. Four women came to help her and put her in their car to keep her safe and calm until the paramedics arrived. Mitchell says she's covered with cuts and bruises and will most likely need surgery to repair her hurt fingers, but she says it could have been so much worse without them.
"They just kept telling me all these reassuring things and then I got in a stretcher and I didn't see them again," Mitchell said.
She doesn't know their names, but she remembers one woman was wearing a black hoodie and said she was an off duty EMT. She wants to thank the people who kept her safe and calm during the worst six minutes of her life.
"They saved my life. If it wasn't for them, I don't know if I'd be at home with my son right now, so thank you," Mitchell said.
WSP says the driver who hit Mitchell is being investigated for felony charges of vehicular assault. Emily's friends and family have started a GoFundMe to help her move forward, and a link to donate is available HERE.