CHENEY, Wash. - Fire crews are still working diligently to knock down the Williams Lake Fire near Cheney that sprang up suddenly Wednesday afternoon. As of Sunday morning, Spokane County Fire District 3 (SCFD3) reported the affected acreage remains unchanged at just over 1,800 acres, with around 300 personnel working to contain and mop-up the wildfire.
During the worst of the blaze, Level 2 and 3 evacuations were issued for residents in the area, with the high school opening as a shelter and the rodeo grounds acting as a shelter for livestock. As of Friday night, the evacuation level for all areas was lowered to 2, where it has remained since. SCFD3 says this means residents can return home, so long as they remain alert and aware of further potential for fire.
For one very handsome dog missing his family, this is excellent news!
Fire crews in the area were hard at work when they found a male German shepherd on the 14000 block Williams Lake Rd. He had obviously come from the fire, as he was found with retardant on him. He was affectionately given the nickname "Smokey," and a local took the pup in to shelter him while waiting for his family to return.
Debbie McGourin, who is sheltering him while trying to find his home, says he's a groomed, neutered, and exceptionally well-behaved houseguest, save for obviously wanting to make a snack out of her kittens. He also loves fetch, she reports.
Despite obviously being cared for, McGourin says she hasn't had any luck finding his family yet. When they open on Monday, she says she will take him to the vet to check for a chip. In the meantime, she's made efforts to locate his owners the old-fashioned way.
McGourin has been going door-to-door. She says retardant had been dropped west of her driveway, but the neighbors who live there say Smokey is not theirs. She also checked with the family on Long Rd., but he wasn't theirs either.
She says they believe Smokey's home might be west towards Badger Lake, and she's directing her attention there while continuing to look for their owners.
"We are getting closer, as I went down to the burn area and put a few notes on doors," McGourin explained.
With luck, he'll have a chip, and his owners can be reached. Otherwise, she's hoping the family or someone who knows him will reach out.
If you know who Smokey belongs to, call 509-990-4037 and get in touch!