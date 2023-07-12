SPOKANE, Wash. - "If you stop loving them, all they will have left is the troubled crowd that got them there."
Traci Couture Richmond and her sister Kristin Wilson did everything together. They shared parents, grew up in the same home, and were each other's Maid of Honor. They were even in each other's delivery room when they began starting families of their own.
That closeness Traci cherished stopped just over two years ago when she got a text message she'd been dreading for 10 years: her sister had overdosed and was dead.
Kristin didn't grow up using, but it all changed when Wilson got hurt while swimming. Traci said it began when Kristin was prescribed pain medication for her shoulder, and it spiraled when she became addicted.
When the prescriptions stopped, Kristin looked elsewhere to replace the high.
For a decade, Kristin was on and off methamphetamine, heroin, and other hard drugs. At the same time, she spent time in and out of rehab, unable to stay off drugs for more than a year at a time.
In a roundtable discussion with local lawmakers, Traci suggested an extension of treatment programs from the current 28-day stay to 90 days, arguing it was not enough time to break the cycle of addiction and led to relapses. She also encouraged partnership with the state to ensure more immediate access for people struggling with addiction.
Any changes in treatment models, however, would come far too late for Kristin.
Traci feared the day she'd find out her sister overdosed, until June 26, 2021. That's when she got a text message from a friend telling her Kristin had overdosed and was dead.
Traci was heartbroken.
She and her family worked with the coroner to confirm the identity of the body. When they did arrived, the coroner told her they were shocked by how quickly family members came looking for Kristin. When people overdose, the coroner told her, no one is usually looking for them.
That's why Richmond is telling this story: to help end the stigma surrounding people addicted to drugs, and to help people overcome their innate biases they hold towards addicted users.
"The public needs to stop the stigma, and I can admit that I was guilty of that too," Traci said.
"You know, you see someone down the street, they're having some kind of a crisis, (and we're) like, 'Oh well, they're a druggie,'" she described as an example of these biases. "Or you see someone who walks through the door and it's like, 'Oh, well, I'm not going to be in the same room as them, because they're a druggie."
Traci acknowledged her own struggles in the past with similar sentiments, but it hurts her now to know people looked at her sister in that light.
One study found loneliness to be one of the biggest contributing factors leading to addiction. At the same time, researchers have found those dealing with addiction suffer worse interpersonal relationships and can end up isolated. Better treatment outcomes are often associated with a solid support structure, which is all-too often absent.
Knowing firsthand the struggles of loving someone facing addiction, as well as the pain and heartbreak of losing them, Traci implores others not to give up on their loved ones and to help them find a reason to stay sober. She's also hoping for broader changes to help them find a home, a job, and timely treatment.
In the last text exchanged between the sisters, Kristin was considering training for paralegal work, and Traci advised she check out Montana State University or a community college program. As Kristin got ready for bed, Traci told her, "Love you. Sleep well seester."
"You do the same seester!!" Kristin replied. It was the last Traci heard until the awful news of her death.
Though Kristin's story ended tragically and far too soon, Traci hopes that by sharing it, she can help others avoid tragedy.