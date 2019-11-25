A San Diego woman had a heartwarming and emotional realization about an ultrasound picture of her daughter expected in the spring.
Shantel Carillo didn't catch it initially after posting the ultrasound scan of her unborn daughter on Facebook page, but then family members and others started to weigh in.
"Everyone's like: 'Look it looks like someone is kissing your baby," Carillo said.
And not just anyone, it had an eerie and uncanny resemblance to her late father.
"I found a picture of my dad looking at my first daughter like the same way he was looking at the ultrasound and it's like dead on," Carillo said. "It has his nose, his little chubby cheeks, his little double chin, and my dad wore a hat like all the time. It just has like the bill of his hat and the lips are just like touching hers like so perfectly."
Carrilo's father, Chuck, passed away suddenly in 2016. Carillo is due with her second child in April.
“I think my dad would just be over the moon about it, so I feel like, you know, he’s including himself in this someway, somehow," Carillo said.
