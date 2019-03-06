SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman has been sentenced to 78 months for the 2016 murder of a Deer Park man.
Gloria Redman pleaded guilty to 1st degree manslaughter at a hearing Tuesday, March 5. Her guilty plea was a result of an investigation into the death of her ex-boyfriend, 54-year-old Michael Ahlstrom.
Ahlstrom's body was discovered on November 30, 2016, under a tarp in the carport area of Redman's home in Deer Park.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, detectives soon developed probable cause to charge Redman with 2nd degree murder.
Redman remained in custody until late October of 2017, when she posted a $50,000 bond.
At a sentencing hearing Wednesday, March 6, Redman was sentenced to 78 months (6.5 years) with credit for time served in accordance with the plea agreement.