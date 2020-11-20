SPOKANE, Wash. - According to Spokane Police, on Nov. 17 police responded to a call after being told that a "woman was yelling at 911, claiming that someone was coughing into her wall from the vacant apartment" next to hers. Police said the woman continued to claim that her identity had been stolen and that people were being tortured in a garage.
Around 9:30 p.m. that night, a call came in from the property manager of the complex. He said that a tenant (later identified as the woman claiming someone was coughing into her wall), used a chainsaw to cut through a pipe causing a large water leak.
SPD was told by a witness that the woman said there was a 6-year-old child in the apartment, saying the child was in the hole in the concrete where a toilet had once been, and that she was tying to rescue them.
The witness said the woman then proceeded to set a fire in the hole where she thought the child was. Police said the witness then had to put the fire out. The witness then said the woman hooked up an electric chainsaw and cut a large section of the wall, between the vacant apartment and her apartment, leading to exposed wires and spraying water. After, the witness shut off the water to the apartment.
Officers confirmed there wasn't a hidden child in the apartment and there was nothing indicating a child was missing. The property manager estimated $3,000 in damage and did press charged. The woman was booked into the Spokane County Jail for 1st Degree Malicious Mischief.
