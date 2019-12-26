UPDATE:
Around 5:30 Thursday morning Spokane Patrol Officers responded to a shots fired call at an apartment on the 2900 block of East Diamond. Within minutes after the call, officers found a man covered in blood walking down the street at Queen and Haven.
Once officers got to the apartment, they found the body of a woman, and an infant who was alive and unharmed.
Officers located the male covered in blood and detained him.
SPD Major Crimes Unit personnel responded and are conducting an investigation. The Spokane Police Department is not searching for any other people in connection to this incident.
A woman has been shot & killed in the Hillyard area. Police detained the man they think killed her. Major crimes is investigating @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/KAuJRuZ3No— KHQ Stephanie Stevenson (@KhqStevenson) December 26, 2019
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.