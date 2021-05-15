UPDATE: MAY 15 AT 6:11 P.M.
The woman found dead Saturday was the victim of a tragic case of road rage, according to a release from SPD.
The alleged shooter, 28-year-old Richard Hough, and the victim got into an altercation while driving. They both stopped at the scene and exited their cars.
SPD said there was an argument between the two. Shortly after, the woman was shot while standing in the road.
When officers arrived, they found the woman lying dead in the road. They attempted to provide life-saving measures until medics arrived. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.
Hough and his brother remained on the scene and were cooperative with police. They were both initially detained. The brother was released and Hough was booked into jail on 2nd-degree murder charges.
The woman was accompanied by a male driver who drove away from the scene after she was shot. Police are searching the vehicle and driver.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a shooting after a passersby found a woman dead.
The incident happened on Francis and Addison in North Spokane.
Spokane Police Public Safety Communication Manager Julie Humphreys said the alleged shooter and another person stayed on scene and were detained.
Humphreys said the two detained people are cooperating with police.
The roadway will be blocked as Major Crimes investigates, avoid the area.
Information will be updated as it is received.