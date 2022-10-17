Police lights - Vault

Orofino, Idaho. - The Clearwater County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) are investigating a shooting that happened on Oct. 15 killing one woman. 

Police responded to a shooting near South Dicks Creek and Teakean Butte. When they arrived on scene they found 38-year-old Lanae Tackely with a fatal gunshot wound. She died on scene. 

Suspect 36-year-old Raoul Brown was arrested on scene and is currently being charged with involuntary manslaughter, drug possession, and careless handing of a firearm. 

The investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!