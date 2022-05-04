SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman shot multiple times at her Dalton home on Monday is now in stable condition, police told KHQ on Wednesday.
Last updated: May 4 at 4:15 p.m.
The Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to five reports of shootings overnight within a two-hour timeframe.
Around 10:30 p.m., SPD received multiple calls of shots being fired near Dalton and Helena. When police arrived, the involved people had fled the area. SPD said an uninvolved parked car that was hit by bullets, and other evidence, was recovered. No victims were located and an investigation is ongoing.
At around 11:15 p.n., a second shooting was reported in the 1900 block of west Knox, with multiple callers reporting hearing gunfire. When SPD arrived, all of the suspect(s) were gone. Evidence, including an unoccupied parked car that was shot multiple times, was collected. Nobody was hit and an investigation is underway.
About a half-hour later at 11:30 p.m., SPD received a report of shots being fired in the 1300 block of east Sanson, but officers found no evidence of a shooting.
At 11:58 p.m., a caller then reported somebody was shot in the 1600 block of east Dalton. SPD officers arrived on scene and found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. Initial information made officers believe a shooter(s) walked up to the home and fired about 20 rounds inside. According to SPD, there were multiple small children, including an infant, and numerous adults inside during the shooting. The woman was the only one hit by gunfire and was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. An investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information about any of these incidents, you're asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.