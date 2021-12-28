SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman who allegedly stabbed her boyfriend and swung a four-foot katana sword at police officers is being held in jail and facing assault charges Tuesday.
Police responded to a house on the 5000 block of N. Jefferson Street on a domestic violence call. When they arrived, the victim exited the house with an apparent stab wound to the torso.
The victim told officers his girlfriend was in the house with two children and the sword. He also stated there were firearms in the house and that the girlfriend was intoxicated.
Officers set up around the residence but kept a safe distance to try and negotiate. They said the female would not speak to them. After nearly an hour, officers heard the female say something that made them worry for the children's safety.
Officers forced their entry through a door, stepping over items the suspect used to fortify the entry. Officers report that the female swung the katana at them, screaming that she would kill them before retreating.
A team pursued the female and used a taser to take her into custody. The children were not injured.
The suspect is now facing first-degree assault for stabbing the boyfriend and second-degree assault for swinging at the officer.