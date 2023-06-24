EPHRATA, Wash. — Grant County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a 25-year-old woman after starting a 15-acre wildfire near the Wagon Wheel Mobile Home Park.
Grant County Fire District #13 was called out to the fire that threatened the east side of the mobile park. They requested aid from Ephrata Firefighters and Grant County District #7.
The active fire was contained on both flanks while natural barriers slowed the head of the fire.
She is lodged in the Grant County Jail for investigation of second-degree reckless burning.
This is another reminder that fires will start easily and spread rapidly through vegetation!