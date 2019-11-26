Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a thief who stole from Spokane Humane Society's pet food bank.
Surveillance cameras were rolling early Tuesday morning when a woman in a white truck pulled into the parking lot and took several bags of dog food and pet supplies.
It had all been donated to the pet food bank which gives out thousands of pounds of pet food to low-income families a year.
The director said if the woman needed dog food that badly all she had to do was ask.
If you'd like to help the Humane Society replenish their dog food You can bring donations to their shelter on Havana.
If you have any idea who the thief is call Crime Check at (509) 456 2233.
