UPDATE: A woman sustained possibly life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a truck and dragged in the 500 block of N. Sullivan of Spokane Valley.
Police say that after hitting the woman, the driver continued to drive away, dragging her with his truck. Paramedics arrived at the scene to treat the woman's serious injuries before she was taken to the hospital.
Witness accounts of the truck allowed police to track it down and interview the driver. The driver says he did not know he hit the woman, and had recently been having mechanical problems with the truck. Police say impairment was not a factor. Still, the driver could be facing felony charges in the future.
The accident remains under investigation.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash - Spokane Valley Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near Sullivan and Broadway.
The incident happened around 10 A.M. Friday morning.
So far there is no word on the condition of the victim or information about what happened to the driver.
Sullivan is closed for about a half-block between Broadway and Valleyway Avenue.
