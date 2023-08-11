SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman arrested for allegedly setting multiple fires in in the Sunset Hills area last week admitted to doing so, as well as setting fires in the Dishman Hills area, according to court documents.
Vickie Smith, 53, was arrested yesterday by Tukwila police. She is currently in King County Jail where she is waiting to be extradited to Spokane.
Smith told investigators she set the fires because she was frustrated about the housing crisis in Spokane. Smith, who said she was homeless, told officers she should be taken to jail.
The Spokane Police Department received a call on Aug. 3 around 2 p.m. about a fire in the area of the Finch Arboretum. The fire was spreading rapidly and was very close to homes which made crews issue a 3 evacuation.
Another fire was started around 4:13 p.m. near 3900 West Westcliff Drive, bordering the Indian Canyon Golf Course. In the same area another brush fire started at 7:20 p.m., bordering another side of the Indian Golf Course.
Both fires were surrounded by homes and another level 3 evacuation was issued for the surrounding areas.
As the investigator was on scene, he noticed "several small burnt areas that appeared to be attempts to start additional fires in the area." This helped him determine that the fires were human caused and intentionally set.
Investigators also received reports of graffiti throughout downtown Spokane that read, "Burn Spokane Down 8/3/2023 900 million spent not one person housed Burn Spokane."
As the fires were burning, a witness who lived in the area of the fires saw a suspicious female who was trespassing on her property. The witness said she observed the person "taking a lighter out of her pocket and light what she believed to be a marijuana cigarette."
The witness called police for this woman trespassing on her property and provided law enforcement photos.
On Aug. 4, officers began investigating the call for trespassing. The suspect in this case was identified as Vickie Smith. When officers approached her Smith repeatedly asked if she was going to be arrested for lighting fires. The officer was unaware of the fire investigation.
Smith also explained that the fires were "up at the golf course." Also summarizing that she lit the fires in order to get housing and that she has been homeless for over 12 years.
She demanded to be provided a place to live due to the unfairness in Spokane. Smith finished by saying, "there would be no more fires because it is no longer 8/3."
The officer took Smith to a shelter after the exchange but took down notes.
A detective investigating the graffiti on multiple buildings in Spokane learned of that interaction and compared the first officer's notes and body camera footage with pictures of the suspicious person identified by witnesses. He was able to identify Smith as the suspect.
After receiving footage from the Washington Trust Bank building, it showed a woman walking from the railroad overpass where the graffiti was.
The detective confirmed this footage with the bodycam footage from the officers and found them both to be Vickie Smith.
To continue this investigation, the detective attempted to get in contact with Smith. The Spokane Police Department had an email for Smith and on August 9 the detective began to receive responses.
The author of the emails did not identify themselves but wrote about specific facts addressed in the investigation.
The emails included being upset over housing in Spokane and being homeless for over 12 years. The author also admitted to being responsible for eight fires, that include five in the Dishman Hills area and three "on sunset golf course area".
The investigation into the fires in the Dishman Hills area is continuing and investigators believe Smith may be responsible for them as well.
Law enforcement was actively searching for the defendant and with help from Tukwila police she is in custody. There is not a set date for when she will be extradited to Spokane.
This is an ongoing investigation; updates will be available as we learn more.