Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...VISIBILITY OF A QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...IN WASHINGTON, SPOKANE AREA. IN IDAHO, COEUR D'ALENE AREA. THIS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF I-90 BETWEEN COEUR D'ALENE AND THE SPOKANE AIRPORT. IT WILL ALSO IMPACT HIGHWAY 2 FROM THE WEST PLAINS TO DAVENPORT. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. POCKETS OF SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES WILL ALSO LEAD TO SLICK ROADS IN PLACES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&