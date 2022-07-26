LAKE COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho - An astonishing performance by a Liberty Lake woman. Kim Bowler swam the entire length of Lake Coeur d’Alene nonstop on Sunday night.
That’s a total of 24 miles. Bowler says it was a dream she’s always had.
“Incredible. Hard. Exciting,” Bowler said.
All words Bowler says describe her 16 hour journey across Lake Coeur d’Alene.
“I just had this bug being local and it has never been done here. It would be cool to be the first one,” Bowler said.
And she is the first one to do so, according to Bowler’s research. We reached out to historians in the Coeur d’Alene area and weren’t able to confirm, but we do know of someone who swam a similar distance.
“I know there was one person several years ago that swam 18 miles of the lake to prepare for the English Channel Crossing. So I wanted to do the full length,” Bowler said.
Bowler had quite the following on social media, in fact, she even had a GPS that tracked her every move.
She started near Hayburn State Park and swam the entire 24 miles to Tubbs Hill nonstop.
“For a couple of hours it was just fun. And then as the swim went on I was just feeling more discouraged and tired,” Bowler said.
Bowler says she never wanted to quit, but as they got closer to Tubbs Hill, she was in for a surprise.
“Coming into shore there was little group on the beach cheering for me, so seeing them made me pick up the pace and get in to the shore,” Bowler said,” Bowler said.
She had support along the way as well. A boat and kayak followed her the entire way and floated food and electrolytes to her as she continued to swim.
A challenge she’s never taken before and one that has brought her so much joy.
“All of the comments coming in on social media…. It will take me days to read them all, but I am so thankful to everyone that cheered me on this whole time. It’s incredible,” Bowler said.