Update, Feb. 4, 1:45 pm:
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman had to be taken to the hospital to be evaluated for hypothermia after being rescued from the Spokane River Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Spokane Fire Department, crews arrived below the Maple Street Bridge just after noon on Tuesday, February 4.
The woman, who is in her 20s, was approximately 25 feet from the south bank and in need of rescue. She was wet, hypothermic and threatening to move toward shore despite advice to wait for the rescue team, according to the Fire Department.
Fearing she would try to move across the rapid current in her compromised state, crews entered the river and successfully helped her to shore.
The situation was mitigated within minutes of the Spokane Fire Department's arrival and the woman was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for hypothermia.
There were no injuries reported to Spokane Fire Department personnel.
According to the Fire Department, the current flow of the Spokane River is 9,100 cubic feet per second with a temperature of 38 degrees fahrenheit.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash. - One woman was rescued from the Spokane River Tuesday afternoon near the Maple Street Bridge.
Nearby streets were temporarily blocked as crews responded but the scene cleared quickly.
There hasn't been any word on the woman's condition or what led up to the rescue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.