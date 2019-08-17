A South Dakota woman thought she was suffering from kidney stones, but instead gave birth to triplets.
According to KOTA, Danette Giltz is already a mother of two children. She figured she had kidney stones because she had suffered from them before.
The doctor knew better and told Giltz and her husband to expect twins.
"Then (the nurse) is like, 'Well, we need another blanket and my husband's reaction is like, 'Excuse me, put it back, no, I was told I have twins, I'm not doing triplets.'" Dannette Giltz said. "She's like, 'No, there's three babies in here, there's triplets.'"
They are reportedly still in shock from the turn of events.