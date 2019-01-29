Woman towing car on trailer leads police on chase in Texas

DALLAS COUNTY, TX - A woman in a pickup truck led police in Dallas County, Texas on an hour-long chase while she was towing another vehicle.

The suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Natalie Butler, had initially refused to pull over.

According to the sheriff's office, the ramp was down on the trailer that Butler was towing causing sparks on the roadway.

During the chase, Butler intentionally hit another pickup truck.

Deputies eventually stopped her and took her into custody.

Butler has been charged with evading arrest, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and drug possession after deputies found a bag containing meth in her vehicle.