SAUSALITO, CALIF. - A woman who was trapped inside her home after it was struck by a mudslide in Sausalito, California Thursday morning is alive and well. Rescue crews were able to get her out of the home safely.

Severe storms that brought rain caused massive flooding across the Bay Area, prompting several mudslide warnings in the Sausalito neighborhood Wednesday.

At least two home were damaged in the initial slide. Neighbors in the area are now being evacuated while officials continue to evaluate the hillside, checking for any signs of a future slide.