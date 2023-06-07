SPOKANE, Wash – Natasha Casper Herndon's has taken her favorite purse that her Grandfather helped her purchase before his passing across the United States. When the purse was stolen from her car early Tuesday morning, it was more painful than an ordinary theft.
"It's really personal. It just really hits close to home. I shouldn't feel like I constantly have to look over my shoulder," said Casper Herndon
Casper Herndon believes she has identified the culprit after receiving several bank alerts of purchases and lining up the alerts with footage of the gas station the purchases were made at.
She added that the culprit used multiple forms of payment like cash and her debit card, to purchase $400 worth of lottery tickets and food.
Cpl. Nick Briggs from the Spokane Police says being vigilant is key in preventing these incidents.
"The more people can do to keep items of value out of their car so if somebody does break in, they don't get stolen. Not leaving those items visible so the thief isn't attracted to it in the first place," said Briggs.
Cpl. Briggs added that although these precautions should be taken, the responsibility of these thefts lies solely on the thief.
Casper Herndon said it wasn't just her belongings that were stolen. It was also an aspect of her being, "I've always had an odd sense of trust for people, and this just essentially takes it from me, it takes any sort of kindness."
Casper Herndon has one request for the culprit, "Please bring my bag back. Put it on my porch. I just want the bag and my pins back."
Casper Herndon has filed a police report. If you come into contact with these items, please call crime check (509) 456-2233.