SPOKANE, Wash. - Whenever we hear about the newest scam, we're always reminded of one crucial piece of advice: never give any personal information to the scammers.
But, what if they already have it?
Barbara Gonzalez lives in Ephrata, Wash., and says her fiancé got a voicemail saying they were being served legal documents.
"I want to stop this from happening to anybody else," Barbara said. "It sounded very real because they already had my current address, phone number, and last four digits of my social security number."
Barbara called the number back, and the scammers said she and her fiancé were being taken to court over unpaid car payments–on a car they bought and paid off 30 years ago.
"How they got this information, I have no clue," said Barbara. "How are they doing this, and why are they getting away with doing this?"
Thankfully for Barbara, she picked up on the fact that it was a scam, but not before confirming to the scammers the information they had about her was correct–something legit companies sometimes do to confirm your identity.
"This stuff is hard," Barbara said. "It's going to be hours and hours on the phone trying to fix this problem."
She's worried about the damage that a scam like this–one that's so convincing–could have already caused.
"If this was my mom or my dad, or anyone who's in their 80s, they would've fallen for this hook, line and sinker," said Barbara.
"These people are smart," Barbara continued. "I want people to know this is what's going on because we're taught the whole time 'don't give them any information.' But, no one's taught us that they already have your information. That's the scariest part of the whole thing."
Barbara's advice? Look into whether or not the caller is legit. Look up who they say they are independently, and call the number to verify before you give or confirm any kind of personal information.