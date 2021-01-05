A man is behind bars for burglary after the burglary victim watched him ransack her home through a Ring camera.
According to Spokane Police, they responded to a home on the 1800 block of W. Broadway Avenue. The homeowner was not home but saw a man on her cameras she did not recognize.
Officer said the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Aaron Beebee, looked like he was searching for a direction to run so officers put him in handcuffs.
Beebee told the officer he had just found the items.
Officers spoke with dispatch who said the man inside the home was wearing a green striped backpack which matched the backpack Beebee had in his possession.
During this time the victim emailed a photo from her security camera to SPD showing the male in her house.
According to SPD, Beebee matched the picture, including the clothes he was wearing.
He was arrested and during the search was found in possession of a bag that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Beebee was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Residential Burglary, Theft and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
