UPDATE:

The Kootenai County Sheriff's office has identified the woman who died after driving her car into the Spokane River as Valerie E. Sandaker-54 of Bonners Ferry, ID.

According to the Sheriff's Department, The vehicle was completely submerged in nearly 20 feet of water and came to rest on the driver’s side. The water temperature at the time KCSO divers extricated Sandaker from the vehicle was approximately 36 degrees.

An autopsy was performed to determine the official cause of death. The final autopsy results, to include toxicology testing, will not be available for several weeks.

Previous coverage:

POST FALLS - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death after a black 2012 Volkswagen Touareg drove into to the water and was fully submerged.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says the dive team was able to recover a woman from the car. She was taken to Kootenai Health in critical condition where she then was pronounced dead.

The driver, a 54-year-old woman from the North Idaho area, was the only person in the car.

KCSO says she was pulled out of her car once divers arrived on scene, but was unresponsive. Kootenai County Fire Rescue medical personnel began life saving measures.

Foul play isn't suspected at this time. Detectives are working on contacting next of kin and once the family has been notified, the victim's identity will be released.