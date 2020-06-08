The woman who saved the burning American flag in downtown Spokane on Sunday hopes that moment empowers more people to stand up and make a change.
Sunday's Black Lives Matter protest was a powerful event for Lysa Cole. The official event concluded at 5 pm. Cole said that's when she began to notice a shift in the mood that concerned her.
"People that hadn't been there from the very beginning started to come in and you could see that there was just a change getting ready to happen," Cole said.
Several men lit an American flag on fire and threw it into the street. 20-year-old Cole saw the crowd around her watch it burn and remembered a chant from the march: "Silence is violence."
She decided to speak with her actions.
"I was like hmm, something bad is happening and I have it in my power to be able to stop it, so I was like I'm going to do that," Cole said.
She stomped out the flames, saved the tattered flag and walked away as the men who burned it faded back into the crowd. Spokane Police Department sergeant Terry Preuninger said the poise and grace Cole showed were critical in that crucial moment.
"[She] basically reduced what could've turned into a much bigger problem had other people chosen to intervene," Preuninger said. "Maybe with the same motivations as her, but not done it in the capacity that she did it."
Cole said what the flag burners did is why people give protestors a bad name.
"If you can differentiate between not all cops are bad and not all white people are racist, why can't you differentiate between all protesters are not rioters and looters," Cole said.
She hopes her choice can inspire other people to stand up for what is right because ultimately, lives depend on it.
"I don't want my younger sisters or my future kids to grow up in a world where they have to protest these kinds of things as well as other injustices," Cole said. "Listen to our generation and give spaces for us to speak."
Cole plans to pursue degrees in psychology and law. She said her goal is to use law and policy change to protect people who have been victimized.
