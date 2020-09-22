UPDATE: SEPT. 22 AT 10:50 A.M.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - A woman who was reported missing from her home between Harrison and Medimont has been found after spending the night in the woods.
Sandra Lockhart, 67, was reportedly found around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22, after walking up to a home. She had spent the night in the woods and was confused but not hurt. However, medical personnel were still requested to conduct an evaluation.
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office extended thanks to the Volunteer Search and Rescue Unit as well as the citizens who helped during the search.
"The Sheriff's Office would like to remind the public that there are resources available for families dealing with dementia and Alzheimer family members. If you would like information about these resources you are encouraged to contact the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Recreation Safety Section at (208)446-2250.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding missing 67-year-old Sandra Lockhart.
KCSO said Lockhart walked away from her home on Highway 3 around 1:30 p.m. on Monday in the Harrison area.
KCSO said Lockhart has severe dementia. She has walked away from her home before but is usually found a short time later.
Deputies checked some places she has been found in the past but were unable to find her.
If anyone has any information on the location of Sandra please contact the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office at 208-446-1300.
