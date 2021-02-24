SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman was found dead inside her apartment days after winning a jackpot at Northern Quest Casino.
According to court documents, Jenny A. Jones was found dead by her step-father, Albert Asher, on February 17.
Jones' mother, Sue Asher, asked Albert Asher to check-in on Jones after she did not answer her phone calls for two-days.
Court documents said the last time Sue Asher spoke to Jones was the night of February 15.
On February 15, Jones told her mother over the phone that she just won a jackpot at Northern Quest Casino. During the call, Jones told her mother her phone was about to die, which it did, disconnecting the call.
When Albert Asher went to check on Jones two-days later, he found her door unlocked and her body in the living room.
Responding police said there was blood on Jones' face and more blood on her shirt. Police said the blood did not trickle down her face to her shirt.
Police also located a small knife next to Jones' body. They ruled the death suspicious.
Police spoke with multiple people who also live in the same apartment complex.
According to court documents, Ethan McCracken told police Jones was having issues with a man. Jones told McCracken days prior that a man was refusing to leave her apartment and she might have to call the police.
Police also spoke with Allison Oliver who told them Jones had also told her about the same man.
Police have requested a search warrant for Jones' apartment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.