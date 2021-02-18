SPOKANE, Wash. – It was shaping up to be another typical day for Namva Chan, the owner of the red dragon inn. Chan was used to filling lunch orders, but today her restaurant filled an order that she won't soon forget.
"There was a lady who called in a to go order, she came in to pick it up and while our server was in the kitchen getting the order together she came behind the counter went into the cupboard and stole her purse,” Chan said. "Then 20 minutes later when her husband at home was on the phone calling in the theft and reporting it to police they were outside stealing the car.”
The purse belonged to one of Chan’s employees, and she doesn't think this was a random act of deception. Based on the fact that the woman knew where to look, and then went through the purse inside, before she left.
Someone showed up at the employee’s home and swiped a car, just like purse moments earlier. Chan says, it would be too much of a coincidence that someone other than the purse thief stole the car.
"I think it was pre-meditated and it was organized,” Chan said.
Chan and the rest of the Red Dragon Inn staff are waiting for answers and hopefully arrests as police investigate the stolen car. But until that happens Chan is doing what she can do to help.
"I'm going to make it my mission to put her photo in as many places as I can and I am going to make sure that she gets caught, and her accomplice” Chan said.
