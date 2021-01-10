SPOKANE, Wash. -- Police are investigating a hit and run that happened near Rogers High School that left the victim's vehicle totaled.
It happened along Pittsburg on January 8, sometime between midnight and 7 AM. The victim, Mary Hudson, says she's devastated that someone would do so much damage and then take off.
"That's my only car...it's totaled," she said. "Now I have to rely on people are work to take me to and from work. When you're in the military, you can't just call out sick."
Mary says the suspect did leave a note but it didn’t provide any contact or insurance information, merely stating ‘knocked, no one answered.’
"I want to know what was going through their mind … and if they are okay," she said. "I want to hold them accountable."
Mary recently had to dip into her savings for a life-saving procedure for her dog. She says money is tight and even though she does have insurance, covering the deductible is more than she can handle right now.
If you know anything about the accident or who was involved, please call crime check at 509.456.2233 and reference case number 2021-20003325.
There has been a Go Fund Me page set up to help Mary get the money needed for a new car.
You can find that page here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-get-mary-a-new-car?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer
