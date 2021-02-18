Generic black bear photo
Photo courtesy of Pixabay / MGN

One Alaskan woman was injured last Saturday after being wounded in the rear end by a suspected black bear while using an outdoor toilet. 

Shannon Stevens, from Haines, was involved in the accident on a weekend trip to Chilkat Lake with her brother and his girlfriend. 

The woman told KTOO, a radio station covering Alaska's capital city that she "jumped and screamed" after a close encounter while on a toilet.

The woman's brother responded to calls for help and they used a headlamp to figure out what happened. After opening the lid, they claimed to have seen a "gigantic bear face" staring at them, approximately an inch below the seat.

The woman required bandages to stop bleeding, but wasn't seriously injured.

