One Alaskan woman was injured last Saturday after being wounded in the rear end by a suspected black bear while using an outdoor toilet.
Shannon Stevens, from Haines, was involved in the accident on a weekend trip to Chilkat Lake with her brother and his girlfriend.
The woman told KTOO, a radio station covering Alaska's capital city that she "jumped and screamed" after a close encounter while on a toilet.
The woman's brother responded to calls for help and they used a headlamp to figure out what happened. After opening the lid, they claimed to have seen a "gigantic bear face" staring at them, approximately an inch below the seat.
The woman required bandages to stop bleeding, but wasn't seriously injured.
