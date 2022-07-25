According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Brigetta Delgado was trying to rescue a dog in the canal when she fell into the canal, went under the water and did not resurface.

ROYAL CITY, Wash. - A Moses Lake woman died after falling into a Royal City-area irrigation canal attempting to save a dog on Sunday afternoon. 

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Brigetta Delgado was trying to rescue a dog in the canal when she fell into the canal, went under the water and did not resurface.
 
Delgado became trapped by the turbulence in a plunge pool and her body was recovered once the water released its grip.
 
Grant County Sheriff's Deputies, Royal Slope Fire & Rescue, AMR Grant County and AirLift Northwest responded around 12:45 p.m. Sunday to a canal near Dodson Road SW near Road 12-SW, about three miles east of Royal City. 
 
An autopsy is set for as soon as possible.
 
Grant County Sheriff's deputies also said the dog did not survive.

