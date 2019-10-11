The candidates for Spokane Mayor are trading jabs about a political ad that accuses Nadine Woodward of selling out to developers in Seattle.
The ad was paid for by a Political Action Committee called Citizens for Liberty and Labor and claims Woodward wants to spend local tax dollars to develop areas outside Spokane city limits.
In a statement sent to KHQ, Woodward says in part, “My opponent accuses me of being bought off by outside developers when in fact, it is Ben who is getting donations from developers whose projects are coming across his desk. Ben has a history with developers, not me."
For his part, Stuckart said he's proud that he has the endorsement of local builders, saying in a statment, "Yes, developers like Jim Frank [of Greenstone Homes, the firm behind Kendall Yards] support me and he does great infill projects around the city. But the WA Real Estate Association supports Nadine because she wants sprawl."
Until now, it's been Woodward who has seen the most outside money spent in the mayoral contest. According to Public Disclosure Commission, Woodward has received $2,000 from the Washington State Association of Realtors in direct contributions. But the Washington Realtors Political Action Committee has independently spent $161,538 supporting her campaign. The Spokane Home Builders Association has also independently spent $535 to support her.
As for Stuckart, according to the PDC, his campaign received $2,000 contributions from UFCW Local 1439, the Washington Education Association and the Spokane Firefighters Union. But the SFU is also one of the biggest contributors to Citizens for Liberty and Labor, which spent $130,000 producing and distributing the anti-Nadine ad now running. Prior to this, only about $1500 has been spent independently on Stuckart's behalf.
You can read both candidates full statements to KHQ below.
