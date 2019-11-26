On Tuesday, election results for Spokane County were officially certified by the election office, making Nadine Woodward the mayor-elect of Spokane.
On Tuesday, Mayor-Elect Nadine Woodward told KHQ that she and City Council President-Elect Breean Beggs had a meeting on Friday.
"We talked about a fresh start between the Mayor's Office and City Council, resetting the button and opening the lines of communication between the two," Woodward said.
She has also reached out to other City Council members to begin communication and meetings with them.
Woodward and Mayor David Condon are two and a half weeks into the transition process, which Woodward said is going smoothly.
"The reception has been wonderful and people have been so helpful and willing to do whatever they can to make the process as smooth as possible so we have hit the ground running," Woodward said.
She also told KHQ that her first priority during the campaign, is going to be her first priority in office, which is moving a police precinct back into downtown.
"We are working with Downtown Spokane Partnership and the police department to identify where exactly that would be and are working collaboratively with them in order to find where officers should be on foot patrol," she said.
Mayor-Elect Woodward will be sworn in on December 30.
