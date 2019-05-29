SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane mayoral candidate Nadine Woodward is facing some public criticism following comments she made along with a video of a fight between a homeless man and a security guard at the downtown public library.
"It served as an illustration of what people have been telling me," said Woodward. "More months now that I've got into this race for Spokane mayor they do not feel safe downtown and they do not feel safe in our public library."
The security video, which Woodward says she was given by the security guards father, was taken on Jan. 28. It shows the two get into an altercation before the homeless man takes the security to the ground.
Woodward posted the video on Twitter and Facebook, along with the following comment:
A security guard is taken down and injured while trying to escort a homeless man out of the downtown Spokane library for trespassing. His father shared this video with me. On a recent visit a librarian told me they tell parents to keep their young children close because it isn’t safe. Our beautiful library has turned into a transient center, and that’s NOT ok!
The reaction to Woodward's post is split. Many people praised the former TV anchor, saying they relate to how she feels. Others called the post insensitive.
"The library is safe," said Community Engagement Manager of the downtown library, Jason Johnson. "We have 25,000 people here a month and this is an incident that's once occurrence. This is a very rare thing that happened."
According to the Spokane Police Department, they have responded to 187 calls for service at the downtown library since Jan. 1. Police say more than half of the calls are for criminal activity.
But Johnson says the majority of people follow the library's code of conduct.
"We do have a lot of people in here who are probably not housed or homeless," said Johnson. "But it's not different than it's been for the entire existence of a downtown library."
Woodward says she stands by her comments that the library is unsafe and becoming a transient center.
"This is about people who are hard working, tax paying citizens of this city who want the public building that they go to as a learning center, as an engagement center, a place for the community to feel safe, that's what they want," said Woodward. This isn't about any one video."
Woodward says her solution to the growing homeless population downtown would be to put a police precinct in the core of downtown.
She also says city council is to blame for the growing homeless population.