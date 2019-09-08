"It's so vital for us to keep going."
Giving back, it's what keeps Mike Ankney going.
"We run the head start to construction program which is a skilled trades training program to get people ready to go into the construction industry," Ankney, the Apprenticeship Director for the Inland Northwest Association General Contractors, said.
From carpentry, to electrical work, even plumbing.
The Head Start to the Construction Trades program takes anyone looking to roll up their sleeves.
Monday is the first day of classes.
"15 ladies are coming to class to start," Ankney said.
But sometime between Tuesday night and Thursday morning, Ankney says someone stole their 15-passenger van from their yard off Fancher Avenue, which was gifted to the program by the Spokane Transit Authority several years ago.
The van means much more than just getting from class to job sites.
"Some of our students might have a criminal history, they may have a history of addiction, they may have a history of not having a living wage job, "Ankney said, "and they are able to share in those trips in the van the resources that they've all found and different opportunities that present themselves."
Ankney has a message for the individual or individuals who may have taken the van.
"We offer opportunities to people to change their lives," Ankney said, "and if that was the case, you could've come to us and picked up a trade that would've provided for you and your family."
If you have any information, you're urged to call Crime Check at (509) 456 - 2233.