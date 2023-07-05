Spokane, Wash. — Concession workers at Spokane International Airport are concerned about the security of their jobs.
The concern is due to the airport's request for proposal (RFP) that is expected to be issued soon.
An RFP is essentially a document companies use to announce new projects, provide project details, outline bidding processes and receive new vendors.
Michael Seidel, a member of the Local 8 Union, has been working at Spokane International Airport for almost seven years.
But due to the RFP, Seidel worries about the security of his job.
"Now there are rumors and really, all we've heard as workers is rumors that they are opening up a bid for concessionary for all the restaurants here where we work and that there's no guarantee that our jobs are going to exist this time next year," Seidel said.
"Once we heard those rumors, and talked to our members, we started...reaching out to local officials in Spokane, reaching out to the companies to understand what was going on and that's when we found out this request for proposal was scheduled to be going out," Anita Seth, the president of Local 8 Union, said.
Seth told Non-Stop Local that the workers they represent at the airport have worked for one contractor for at least 20 years.
"...they've built up really good jobs, good standards, good wages, access to healthcare over that time. And now, when the airport puts out a bid to see if that contractor or another contractor would stay on that process could mean displacement for our workers," Seth said.
In an email, Todd Woodard, the Marketing and Public Affairs Director for Spokane International Airport told Non-Stop Local that the "Airport cannot obligate or require a private company to retain or hire certain people."
The airport told Local 8 that they do not have an exact date for the RFP to be issued.