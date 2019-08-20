SPOKANE, Wash. - The intersection of Sprague and Havana in East Central Spokane is blocked by a derailed Union Pacific freight train.
The derailment is near the Union Pacific Train Depot and is not causing any traffic delays.
According to reports from the scene, the train is quite long and the cars that jumped the tracks were empty.
No train cars appear to be flipped over or damaged, and nobody was injured.
Union Pacific Railroad workers are now investigating how the train managed to derail. This should be fixed sometime Tuesday night.
This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.