Workers with disabilities fear unemployment as Walmart eliminates greeter positions; adds customer hosts

Attention Walmart shoppers changes at the country's biggest retailer are underway and some workers with disabilities fear they will lose their jobs.
The company is phasing in a plan that began 3-years ago to replace iconic Walmart greeters with customer hosts at nearly 1,000 stores.
The company says affected workers will have 60 days to transition into other jobs at the chain.
Those who become customer hosts will earn more money and will have added responsibilities.
Some workers have reportedly been told they will have to be able to lift up to 25 pounds.
For people with disabilities the new tasks could be a problem.
In a number of highly publicized incidents greeters with a disability have been told they were going to lose their jobs.
In a statement issued Tuesday the company said special consideration is being given to greeters with disabilities.
They said, “We recognize that our associates with physical disabilities face a unique situation. With that in mind, we will be extending the current 60-day greeter transition period for associates with disabilities while we explore the circumstances and potential accommodations, for each individual that can be made with each store.”
Walmart says greeters with a disability will stay on the job while the company seeks what it calls a customized solution for all those involved.